Five-Run Fifth, Strong Pitching Combine for Win

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats plated a handful in the fifth inning behind a strong night of pitching to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 8-1 Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Fireflies now have a two-game lead over Kannapolis for first place in the South Division.

The Fireflies bats scored a handful in the top of the fifth. 10 batters came up in the inning. After a groundout and strikeout to start the inning, seven-consecutive reached for the visiting team. Ramon Ramirez and Stone Russell both slapped two RBI singles to highlight the inning.

The bats got going again in the seventh. Derlin Figueroa led the frame off with a double and then Ramirez slapped a single on a hit-and-run to score Figueroa to make it a 7-1 contest. Later, Angel Acosta lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Ramirez and give the Fireflies an 8-1 lead.

Columbia got another excellent start from David Shields. The lefty worked four innings, allowed one run off of three hits and wrung up five for a second-straight outing. After that, Yeri Perez (W, 2-1) added on a pair of scoreless innings to move the game to the seventh with Columbia leading 8-1.

Dennis Colleran went through 1.2 innings without allowing a run before Dash Albus closed the game out with 1.1 scoreless.

Asbel Gonzalez got Columbia on the board on the first pitch of the game. Columbia's center fielder hit his first homer of the season and the second of his career to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. It was the Fireflies first lead-off homer since Jean Ramirez clubbed a lead-off knock July 14, 2022 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Kannapolis didn't wait long to counter. Ryan Burrowes hit a lead-off single and came around to score thanks to a Lyle Miller-Green sacrifice fly that tied the game 1-1 with a pair of outs in the bottom of the first.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 6:30 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 4.82 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Seth Keener (1-4, 10.33 ERA).

