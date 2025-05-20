Mudcats Drop Series Opener at Fredericksburg

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored twice in the fifth inning and made that lead hold up as they limited the Carolina Mudcats to just one hit and claimed the series opener 2-0 on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (18-21) scored both of their runs in the fifth inning against Mudcat starter Travis Smith (L, 0-2) as Carlos Tavares drove in Randal Diaz with a single to right for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Luke Dickerson lifted a fly ball to left to plate Tavares and give the Nationals a 2-0 advantage.

Carolina (26-13) had a chance in the ninth when they recorded their only hit of the game, a one out single from Yannic Walther, but would strand a pair of runners on base as the Nationals took the series opener 2-0.

Bryan Polanco (W, 3-3) worked the final six innings of the game to notch the victory.

The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Jack Hostetler (1-1, 6.75) while the Nationals will counter with RHP Alexander Meckley (2-3, 4.82).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.