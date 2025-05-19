Dinges Named Carolina League Player of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina League announced Monday afternoon that Carolina Mudcats catcher Marco Dinges has been named the League's Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Dinges is coming off a week in which he posted a slash line of .412/.600/.824 (7-for-17) with two home runs, eight RBI and seven walks helping lead the Mudcats to a series victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University, Dinges, 21 was recently named the Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for April and was previously selected as the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 21-27 after batting .471 (8-for-17) with one home run, seven RBI in five games.

This is the third time this season that a Mudcat has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week with Josh Adamczewski selected following the opening weekend of the season.

The Mudcats return to action on Tuesday night at 6:35 P.M. when they open a series in Fredericksburg against the Nationals. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 27 when they host the Salem Red Sox.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.







