Mudcats Sweep Doubleheader from Fayetteville

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats got a pair of terrific starts from Melvin Hernandez and Bryan Rivera as they swept a doubleheader from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by scores of 4-2 and 10-3 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

GAME 1

Carolina (24-10) jumped out to a three-run lead after the second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Luis Lameda and an RBI single from Jesus Made and never looked back.

Fayetteville (17-18) scored their only runs against Mudcats pitching in the fourth inning on a quartet of hits including a pair of doubles to cut the Carolina lead to 3-2.

The Mudcats responded in the bottom of the sixth inning when Lameda delivered again with another RBI single which put the Mudcats ahead 4-2.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 4-1) was outstanding, tossing seven innings with just two runs allowed and striking out a season high eight in the complete game victory.

GAME 2

Carolina (25-10) struck first in the second inning when Filippo Di Turi hit his fourth home run of the season down the right field line for a quick 1-0 lead.

That advantage would stretch to 4-0 after two runs in the third on a double by Eric Bitonti and a sacrifice fly from Di Turi.

The Mudcats would put the game away in the fifth scoring six times on four hits, highlighted by a two-run double from Reece Walling to take a 10-1 lead.

Fayetteville (17-19) scored single tallies against the Mudcats bullpen in the sixth and seventh innings.

Bryan Rivera (W, 3-0) earned the victory after working five innings yielding just one hit and one run.

The series will continue Friday night at 6:30 P.M. as Carolina hands the ball to RHP Jaron DeBerry (0-0, 1.93) and Fayetteville will send RHP Joan Ogando (2-2, 4.13).

