Fireflies Fall Short 4-1 vs Augusta

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies received a strong, five-inning start from Hiro Wyatt, but fell short 4-1 vs the Augusta GreenJackets Thursday night at Segra Park.

Columbia hopped on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Asbel Gonzalez and Derlin Figueroa hit back-to-back singles to start the game. Next, Ramon Ramirez walked to load the bases. After that, Brennon McNair grounded out to short to score Gonzalez and break the scoreless tie.

Augusta got on the board in the top of the third inning. Owen Carey legged out a two RBI infield single to second base to score Mac Guscette and Roiber Niazoa to take a 2-1 lead over Columbia.

In the sixth, John Gil came around on an Eric Hartman double off Jordan Woods to push Augusta's lead to 3-1.

Hiro Wyatt finished the night with a season-best five innings of work. He allowed two runs and struck out six batters off four hits and no walks before sending the game to the bullpen.

Jordan Woods was the first arm out of the pen. The southpaw allowed one run over three innings to keep it a close game. Mason Miller only faced one batter. He walked Isaiah Drake, but left the game due to an injury following the final pitch of the at-bat. Dash Albus allowed the inherited runner to score, but finished the inning with two strikeouts and he didn't allow a run to score.

The Fireflies bats finished the game 0-10 with runners in scoring position Friday night. Jeremy Reyes worked 4.2 innings in the start for Augusta before Jacob Kroeger (W, 1-0) closed out the game with 4.1 scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (2-1, 3.41 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Hackman (1-2, 5.81 ERA).

Tomorrow night is the night everyone's been waiting for! The Fireflies and Columbia Craft are unveiling their co-branded beer name and can design. Plus, one fan in attendance will win free beer for a year! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

