FredNat Offense Comes Alive, Destroys Delmarva, 12-1

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals (16-9) ended a six-game losing streak in a big way on Thursday night, dismantling the Delmarva Shorebirds by a score of 12-1.

The FredNats opened the scoring in the 3rd inning after a double by Nick Peoples, a walk to Randal Diaz and a double steal to put runners at second and third. Cristhian Vaquero's RBI groundout made it 1-0.

Xander Meckley (2-3) ran into some trouble in the bottom half when he walked the bases loaded, but he got Raylin Ramos to hit into an inning-ending double play to escape with no damage done. Meckley earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings with two hits allowed, walking four and striking out six.

Then, the FredNat offense exploded in the middle innings, scoring nine combined runs in the 5th, 6th and 7th frames. Luke Dickerson hit a three-run homer and finished with two hits and four RBIs, Elijah Nunez had an RBI single and two total RBIs, and Randal Diaz finished with three hits, three RBIs and a walk. Nick Peoples had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.

In total, the FredNats went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position and only left five men on base. Ryan Minckler, Johan Otanez and Kevin Dowdell had scoreless relief outings out of the bullpen as Fredericksburg worked around nine walks and a hit-by-pitch to leave a total of 12 Shorebirds stranded on base. The Delmarva offense only managed three hits on the evening against FredNat pitching.

The FredNats aim to even the series tomorrow behind Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-1, 3.91 ERA) on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.







