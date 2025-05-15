Gillis to Wisconsin; Welch from Wisconsin; Vire to 7-Day IL

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of RHP Tanner Gillis from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the addition of RHP Chandler Welch from A+ Wisconsin and LHP Caden Vire placed on 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 3 players on the injured list.

In summary:

5/15: RHP Tanner Gillis promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

5/15: RHP Chandler Welch added to Carolina from A+ Wisconsin

5/15: LHP Caden Vire placed on 7-day IL

Welch will wear #25

