Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Hillcats Past Pelicans
May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Lynchburg, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-3 on Thursday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Pelicans (14-21) took an early lead in the second when Alexey Lumpuy doubled to score Yahil Melendez, making it 1-0.
The Hillcats (22-14) tied the game in the third inning when a wild pitch by starter Will Frisch allowed Alberto Mendez to score, leveling the score at 1-1.
Frisch pitched 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with no strikeouts, two walks, and one hit batter.
Yoendris Gonzalez threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two strikeouts, keeping Lynchburg's offense in check.
Myrtle Beach surged ahead in the seventh when Lumpuy homered to right-center, scoring Melendez to give the Pelicans a 3-1 lead.
However, Lynchburg rallied in the eighth against reliever Charlie Hurley (0-3). Jose Pirela was hit by a pitch to score Garrett Howe, and Jeffrey Mercedes singled to drive in Christopher Espinola and Mendez, giving the Hillcats a 4-3 lead.
Hurley took the loss and a blown save, allowing three runs on two hits over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts, two walks, and one hit batter.
The Pelicans tallied seven hits, including two doubles and a homer, but went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving three runners on base. Offensively, the Pelicans were led by Alexey Lumpuy, who drove in all three runs with a double and a homer, finishing 3-for-3 with one run scored. Melendez paced the team in runs scored, crossing the plate twice while going 2-for-4 with a double.
The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16th. RHP Nazier Mule (2-1, 4.70) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Braylon Doughty (0-3, 4.56) for Lynchburg.
