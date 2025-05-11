Pelicans Dismantle Shorebirds 11-0 to Earn Series Split

May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-0 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (13-19) erupted in the second inning, sparked by Ty Southisene's single scoring Yahil Melendez, followed by Jose Escobar's single plating Eriandys Ramon, and Cameron Sisneros's single driving in Southisene and Escobar, making it 4-0.

Myrtle Beach piled on in the third with Ramon's double scoring Melendez, Escobar's single scoring Ramon, Cole Mathis's double plating Christian Olivo and Southisene, and Sisneros's sacrifice fly scoring Escobar, pushing the lead to 9-0.

Starter Alfredo Romero pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with one strikeout and two walks, setting the tone early.

Cole Reynolds (2-2) earned the win, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Pelicans added two runs in the fifth inning when Southisene scored on a double play and Owen Ayers singled to score Escobar, finalizing the score at 11-0.

Yoendris Gonzalez, Charlie Hurley, and Luis Martinez-Gomez combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, shutting down Delmarva's offense.

The Shorebirds managed nine hits but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.

The Pelicans' offense was powered by Sisneros, who drove in a team-high three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, finishing 2-for-4. Escobar paced the team in runs scored, crossing the plate three times while going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13th. Neither team has announced starters for the series.

