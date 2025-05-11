Pelicans Dismantle Shorebirds 11-0 to Earn Series Split
May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-0 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans (13-19) erupted in the second inning, sparked by Ty Southisene's single scoring Yahil Melendez, followed by Jose Escobar's single plating Eriandys Ramon, and Cameron Sisneros's single driving in Southisene and Escobar, making it 4-0.
Myrtle Beach piled on in the third with Ramon's double scoring Melendez, Escobar's single scoring Ramon, Cole Mathis's double plating Christian Olivo and Southisene, and Sisneros's sacrifice fly scoring Escobar, pushing the lead to 9-0.
Starter Alfredo Romero pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with one strikeout and two walks, setting the tone early.
Cole Reynolds (2-2) earned the win, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
The Pelicans added two runs in the fifth inning when Southisene scored on a double play and Owen Ayers singled to score Escobar, finalizing the score at 11-0.
Yoendris Gonzalez, Charlie Hurley, and Luis Martinez-Gomez combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, shutting down Delmarva's offense.
The Shorebirds managed nine hits but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.
The Pelicans' offense was powered by Sisneros, who drove in a team-high three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, finishing 2-for-4. Escobar paced the team in runs scored, crossing the plate three times while going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13th. Neither team has announced starters for the series.
Images from this story
|
Jose Escobar at bat for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Delayed Steal Finishes Daring Comeback in Fayetteville Mother's Day Victory - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Finish Five-Win Week over Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Dismantle Shorebirds 11-0 to Earn Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Delmarva Shut out by Myrtle Beach in Series Finale - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Late Rally Falls Short Sunday - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Walk 12, Lose Fourth Straight Game 15-5 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Shut out by Kannapolis - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 13-18 - Columbia Fireflies
- GreenJackets' Series Finale vs Crawdads Canceled Due to Rain - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.11 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends LHP Kaleb Sophy - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans Dismantle Shorebirds 11-0 to Earn Series Split
- Pelicans Earn 3-2 Victory Over Shorebirds
- Shorebirds Use 5-Run Third to Take Third Straight Over Pelicans
- Shorebirds Down Pelicans 2-1 in 12-Inning Contest
- Delmarva Uses Three-Run Ninth Inning to Sink Myrtle Beach, 6-3