GreenJackets' Series Finale vs Crawdads Canceled Due to Rain
May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Consistently heavy rainfall has forced the cancellation of Sunday's series finale at SRP Park between the Augusta GreenJackets and Hickory Crawdads. The game will not be made up, as the two sides do not play again in the first half of the season.
With today's cancellation, the Crawdads win their lone series at SRP Park this year three games to two, and lead the season series six to five. Augusta and Hickory will meet for one final week in late July, at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory.
Augusta will next be in action Tuesday evening, as they kick off a six-game series against the first place Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park in the state capitol. The GreenJackets took two out of three against the Fireflies on Opening Weekend at home, and sit three games out of first place in the Southern Division.
Hickory will head back home as today marks the conclusion of their 12-game road trip. The Crawdads will host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a duel of two teams fighting to chase down Columbia in the South.
The GreenJackets will return to SRP Park Tuesday, May 20th, for a six-game set with the Charleston RiverDogs of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The excitement-filled week includes First Responders Night, Pavos Salvajes Night, and Harry Potter Night, the latter two of which feature new on-field looks for the 'Jackets. A full game schedule and promotional calendar is available at greenjacketsbaseball.com.
Images from this story
|
Augusta GreenJackets mascot Auggie
Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Delayed Steal Finishes Daring Comeback in Fayetteville Mother's Day Victory - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs Finish Five-Win Week over Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Dismantle Shorebirds 11-0 to Earn Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Delmarva Shut out by Myrtle Beach in Series Finale - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Late Rally Falls Short Sunday - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Walk 12, Lose Fourth Straight Game 15-5 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Shut out by Kannapolis - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 13-18 - Columbia Fireflies
- GreenJackets' Series Finale vs Crawdads Canceled Due to Rain - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.11 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends LHP Kaleb Sophy - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.