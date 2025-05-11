Fireflies Late Rally Falls Short Sunday

May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied late, but fell short 3-2 to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday night at The Joe. Columbia lost five of six games to Charleston this week, which marked their first six-game series loss of the 2025 season.

The Fireflies got on the board in the top of the seventh. Derlin Figueroa drew a one out walk and then Brennon McNair drilled his ninth double of the season to center to plate Figueroa and cut Charleston's lead to 3-1. Colton Becker came up next and lined a double to right to plate McNair to cut the lead to a single run.

Narciso Polanco broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. The third baseman muscled his second homer in as many days to grant the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Tanner Jones only allowed that run in his start. The righty went five innings with four strikeouts. He allowed a pair of hits and walked one batter before handing the ball to the bullpen. Henson Leal was the first arm out of the bullpen. He allowed the first base runner to reach on a throwing error and then served up a homer to Brailer Guerrero to advance Charleston's lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Leal worked a clean seventh to keep it a three-run game. In the eighth, lefty Dash Albus entered the game. Albus worked through the RiverDogs 1-2-3 to close out the game.

Columbia opens up a new series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home May 13 to kick-off a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. The week will include Dino Night with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs, A Starry Night and Teacher Appreciation Night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

