Delmarva Shut out by Myrtle Beach in Series Finale
May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (10-23) ended their 12-game road trip with an 11-0 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-19) on Sunday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Pelicans took the lead in the bottom of the second on back-to-back, two-out singles from Ty Southisene and Jose Escobar. Moments later, Cameron Sisneroes extended the lead with a two-run single, making it a 4-0 game heading into the third.
The deficit increased in the third as the Pelicans scored five runs on three hits, batting around for the second consecutive inning to put Delmarva behind 9-0.
Myrtle Beach extended its lead to 11-0 by scoring two unearned runs in the fifth inning.
Delmarva's offense was not able to get going against the Pelicans' pitching on Sunday, and they were blanked by Myrtle Beach 11-0 in the finale, ending the series in a 3-3 split.
Cole Reynolds (2-2) was awarded the win in relief with starter Chipper Menard (0-1) taking the loss.
The Shorebirds return to Perdue Stadium after two weeks on the road and welcome the Fredericksburg Nationals for the first of six games starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.
