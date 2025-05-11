White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends LHP Kaleb Sophy

LEXINGTON, KY - Talented southpaw Kaleb Sophy, who struck out eight Atlantic League hitters over four appearances from the Legends bullpen in just 6.2 innings, becomes the first player in history to be transferred from one Temerity Baseball team to another, as he is slated to appear for the White Sox Class A affiliate in the Carolina League on Sunday.

A native Pennsylvanian, Sophy pitched collegiately for Shippensburg (PA) State University through the 2022 season before showcasing his talents in the Major League Baseball Draft League for the Williamsport (PA) Crosscutters in 2023. Last season, the 24-year-old started 17 games for current Lexington manager Paul Fletcher, who held the same role for the Glacier (MT) Range Riders in 2024.

The first-ever Temerity Baseball player transfer is not the only connection between Lexington & Kannapolis. Legends bench coach Tommy Thompson logged more than 30 years as a minor league manager and coach in the White Sox minor league system. That included three stints as the Kannapolis (then known as the Intimidators) skipper in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Current Legends shortstop Andy Atwood roamed the Cannon Ballers infield in 2022, batting .286 over 35 games. Legends right-handed reliever Christian Edwards pitched for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in 2022 and 2024.

Temerity Baseball, led by Chairman Andy Sandler, operates three professional baseball teams: the Lexington Legends, the Kannapolis (NC-Single A White Sox) Cannon Ballers and Greensboro (NC-High A Pirates) Grasshoppers.

