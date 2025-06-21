Ballers Drop Ninth Game in a Row Saturday in Extra-Innings Battle with RiverDogs

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers took a lead and tied Saturday night's game with the Charleston RiverDogs but ended up on the wrong end of a three-run tenth inning to fall, 6-4, in 10 innings Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Cannon Ballers now are four games under .500 in the season at 32-36, stumbling out of the gate with an 0-2 record to begin the second half. Kannapolis has now lost nine games in a row, last winning on June 11 in Columbia. Charleston has now won five in a row in the week, leaping to 2-0 to start the second half.

RHP Luis Reyes continued his dominant month of June, tossing seven shutout innings with four hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Reyes now holds an impressive 0.47 ERA in the month of June with 19.0 innings in three starts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Connor Housley blew his first save of the season with three runs on four hits in one inning of work. RHP Jonathan Clark took the ball in the ninth and tenth, allowing three unearned runs in two frames with no walks and a strikeout.

Neither side tallied any runs in the contest until the bottom of the seventh. After Javier Mogollon reached base, Ryan Burrowes notched an RBI single to center field to score the first run of the game. Later in the frame, Burrowes crossed the plate on a Mikey Kane RBI single, putting the Cannon Ballers ahead, 2-0.

Charleston answered with vengeance in the top of the eighth inning, tallying three runs with a two-RBI double from Connor Hujsak and an RBI single from Angel Mateo. The efforts from the RiverDogs gave the visitors a, 3-2, lead after eight.

With closer RHP Jonathan Russell on the mound, Charleston attempted a save try but failed to convert. Mogollon reached base for the fourth time in the game, scoring later in the inning on a T.J. McCants RBI single to tie the game. Kannapolis had the winning run on base, but failed to score, sending the game to extra innings.

Clark took the mound for the tenth inning with a runner on, unable to hold Charleston off with a ball in play by Hujsak. A costly throwing error from Ronny Hernandez allowed two runners to score, while Mateo scored his counterpart Hujsak on a sacrifice fly to put the RiverDogs in front, 6-3, after the top of the tenth.

The Ballers did not give up, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly from Nathan Archer that plated Abraham Nunez. With the tying run on-base, Kannapolis failed to convert their comeback try, falling for the ninth time in a row.

Kannapolis and Charleston will face off for the final time in the 2025 season in their series finale at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with LHP Kaleb Sophy scheduled to make the start. The Ballers will welcome Bluey and Bingo to the ballpark for fans to meet-and-greet, with Atrium Health also presenting a youth watch giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 12 and under.

