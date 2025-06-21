Crawdads Top Shorebirds for Second Straight Night

June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-41, 0-2) lost their second consecutive game to the Hickory Crawdads (35-32, 2-0) on Saturday by a final score of 6-4.

Nate George provided the Shorebirds with an early lead with a two-run, opposite-field home run. His first long ball in Single-A made it 2-0.

The Crawdads responded with a home run by Hector Osorio in the third inning, bringing the score to 2-1. An error with two outs off the bat of Pablo Guerrero tied the game at two.

Hickory took the lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Pablo Guerrero, putting them ahead 3-2.

With the score still at 3-2 in the seventh, the Crawdads scored three crucial insurance runs on an RBI single by Ben Hartl and a two-run single by Estaban Mejia to take their largest lead of the night at 6-2.

The Shorebirds cut into that lead with an RBI triple by Nate George, marking his third RBI of the night, which made it 6-3. Yasil Bucce brought George home on a groundout, narrowing Delmarva's deficit to two runs.

However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as Hickory's bullpen held Delmarva's offense at bay to secure their fourth victory of the week, winning by a final score of 6-4.

Thomas Ireland (4-2) earned the win in relief with Jack Crowder (1-3) taking the loss for Delmarva. Jesus Gamez (1) notched the save.

The series in Hickory concludes on Sunday with first pitch of the finale scheduled for 2:00 PM.







