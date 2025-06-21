Pelicans Walk-off Woodpeckers, 2-1, in Extra Innings

June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate a walk-off win

(Myrtle Beach Pelicans) Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate a walk-off win(Myrtle Beach Pelicans)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 in walk off fashion on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (27-39) scored first in the second when Eriandys Ramon reached on a fielding error by Fayetteville shortstop Max Holy, allowing Owen Ayers to score, making it 1-0.

The Woodpeckers (36-32) tied the game in the third when Jason Schiavone crossed the plate on a double steal of second and home, knotting the score at 1-1.

The game remained deadlocked through regulation, with both bullpens stifling offenses.

In the 10th, Eli Lovich delivered a one out single to right, scoring Ty Southisene for the 2-1 walk-off victory.

Myrtle Beach's Landon Ginn (1-0) earned the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.

Fayetteville's Cam Brown (6-2) took the loss, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Kevin Valdez was excellent for the Pelicans, spinning 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, while Matt Halbach went 2-for-4. For Fayetteville, Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4, and Salas reached base three times via a hit and two walks. The Pelicans went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while Fayetteville went 2-for-14, leaving 10.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 6:35 E.T. on Sunday, June 22. LHP Hayden Frank (1-3, 7.29) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Twine Palmer (1-0, 2.25) for Fayetteville.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.