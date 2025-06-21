Pelicans Walk-off Woodpeckers, 2-1, in Extra Innings
June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 in walk off fashion on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans (27-39) scored first in the second when Eriandys Ramon reached on a fielding error by Fayetteville shortstop Max Holy, allowing Owen Ayers to score, making it 1-0.
The Woodpeckers (36-32) tied the game in the third when Jason Schiavone crossed the plate on a double steal of second and home, knotting the score at 1-1.
The game remained deadlocked through regulation, with both bullpens stifling offenses.
In the 10th, Eli Lovich delivered a one out single to right, scoring Ty Southisene for the 2-1 walk-off victory.
Myrtle Beach's Landon Ginn (1-0) earned the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.
Fayetteville's Cam Brown (6-2) took the loss, allowing one unearned run on two hits.
Kevin Valdez was excellent for the Pelicans, spinning 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.
Lovich led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, while Matt Halbach went 2-for-4. For Fayetteville, Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4, and Salas reached base three times via a hit and two walks. The Pelicans went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while Fayetteville went 2-for-14, leaving 10.
The Pelicans conclude a six-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) at 6:35 E.T. on Sunday, June 22. LHP Hayden Frank (1-3, 7.29) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Twine Palmer (1-0, 2.25) for Fayetteville.
Images from this story
|
Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate a walk-off win
Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Late Rallies Push RiverDogs to Fifth Consecutive Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Ballers Drop Ninth Game in a Row Saturday in Extra-Innings Battle with RiverDogs - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Sox Clinch Share Of Series With 3-1 Victory Over Nationals - Salem Red Sox
- Crawdads Clip Shorebirds, 6-4 - Hickory Crawdads
- Pelicans Walk-off Woodpeckers, 2-1, in Extra Innings - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Crawdads Top Shorebirds for Second Straight Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Silenced in 3-1 Loss on Saturday at Salem - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Gonzalez Sets Franchise Mark in 7-6 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Bullpen Lifts Mudcats Past Columbia - Carolina Mudcats
- Atlanta Braves to Bring Braves Country Road Trip to SRP Park Tonight - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.21 vs Carolina - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans Walk-off Woodpeckers, 2-1, in Extra Innings
- Pelicans Rally Past Woodpeckers 5-3, Even Series
- Fayetteville Erases Four-Run Deficit to Down Myrtle Beach, 5-4
- Pelicans Rally Past Woodpeckers 8-7 in Thrilling Walk-Off
- Woodpeckers Top Pelicans 5-2 in Series Opener