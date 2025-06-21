Late Rallies Push RiverDogs to Fifth Consecutive Win

Kannapolis, NC - The RiverDogs won their fifth consecutive game, defeating Kannapolis 6-4 in a pitcher's duel turned extra-inning thriller on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The victory is Charleston's 15th in their last 19 games, boosting the club to 37-31 and 2-0 to open the second half.

In a departure from action earlier in the series, both teams were kept off the scoreboard until the late stages of the contest, thanks to impressive performances from a pair of 19-year-old right-handed starters.

RiverDogs starter Jose Urbina was dominant, delivering six shutout frames. The Rays' No. 28 prospect struck out seven and scattered four hits and three walks throughout his outing.

Unfortunately for Charleston, Cannon Ballers starter Luis Reyes took his start a step further. Reyes hurled seven shutout innings, walking just one while striking out five.

Kannapolis scored the game's first two runs in the bottom of the seventh, both unearned. After Javier Mogollon reached on a throwing error, Ryan Burrowes brought him home on an RBI single. With two outs, Mike Kane singled in Burrows from second to make it 2-0.

After the first two batters were retired in the top of the eighth, the RiverDogs mounted a two-out rally. A Narciso Polanco double and Theo Gillen walk (which extended his on-base streak to 40 games) set up Connor Hujsak with runners on first and second. Hujsak delivered in the clutch, sending a ball over the right center field wall on a bounce for a two-RBI ground rule double to tie the game.

Angel Mateo followed with an RBI single to put Charleston ahead 3-2.

The one-run lead lasted until the bottom of the ninth. Mogollon applied instant pressure to RiverDogs hurler Jonathan Russell with a leadoff double. With one out, TJ McCants singled to knot the contest and then stole second base to put the winning run in scoring position.

Russell didn't falter and retired the final two batters of the inning to get the game into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, the RiverDogs took command behind a Kannapolis miscue. With runners on first and second and one out, Hujsak sent a slow tapper in front of home plate. Catcher Ronny Hernandez barehanded the ball and misfired into right field, allowing both runners to score and Hujsak to reach third.

Mateo delivered another RBI on a sacrifice fly to swell the advantage to 6-3.

Kannapolis scored its placed runner in the bottom of the 10th, but Russell quelled any potential rally to end the contest.

The RiverDogs will play for a six-game sweep tomorrow afternoon in Kannapolis, with first pitch set for 1:00 pm. Charleston returns to Riley Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7:05 pm.







