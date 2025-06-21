Bullpen Lifts Mudcats Past Columbia

June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats bullpen allowed just two runs over 4.2 innings on Saturday en route to a 7-6 victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (2-0 // 38-28) trailed 1-0 early but tied the game on a second inning home run from Filippo Di Turi, his ninth of the season to knot the score.

The Mudcats then took what appeared to be a commanding lead with four runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an RBI triple from Jesus Made and a Luis Pena single to give Carolina a 5-1 advantage.

Columbia (0-2 // 36-32) refused to go away scoring a pair of runs in the fourth on a pair of hits from Angel Acosta and Josi Novas to trim the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Mudcats answered back with two more runs on a two-run, two-out triple from Pena to stretch the lead to 7-2.

That's when Columbia came alive scoring three unanswered runs to make it a one-run game at 7-6 after six.

Leading by a run, the Mudcats turned to Anfremy Reyes (W, 3-2) who put together a pair of scoreless innings before turning things over to Garrett Hodes (S, 2) who nailed down the save with a scoreless ninth.

Saturday's 7-6 win improves the Mudcats record to 14-9 in one-run games.

The series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:00 P.M. when the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-0, 6.75) while Columbia sends RHP Ynior Marte (3-3, 2.56) to the bump.

