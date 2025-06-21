Gonzalez Sets Franchise Mark in 7-6 Loss

June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Asbel Gonzalez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Asbel Gonzalez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Columbia's centerfielder Asbel Gonzalez had a career night. He finished a homer shy of the cycle and had four steals as the Fireflies lost 7-6 to the Carolina Mudcats Saturday night in Zebulon.

The biggest moment of the night came in the third. After Gonzalez singled to start the inning, he took off and stole his 50th base of the season. In the process, Tyler Tolbert's single season steals record of 49, which he set in 2021.

The Fireflies jumped on the scoreboard first Saturday evening. Asbel Gonzalez legged out a triple that he laced down the left field line to start the game. After that, Derlin Figueroa chopped a grounder to first to score the centerfielder and give Columbia a 1-0 advantage.

Gonzalez finished the game with four steals and currently has 53 thefts on the 2025 campaign. The Fireflies tied their season-best mark with eight steals. Gonzalez had four, Milo Rushford had two and Brennon McNair and Josi Novas each had a steal.

Gonzalez also finished a homer shy of the franchise's first cycle. The centerfielder tripled in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and walked in the sixth before popping out in his final at-bat in the top of the eighth.

Filippo Di Turi started the scoring for the Mudcats. He launched a solo shot in the second to tie the game 1-1. After that Jesus Made and Jose Anderson triples plated four in the bottom of the third for the Mudcats as they took a 5-1 lead. The next frame Luis Pena got a triple to give the Mudcats a 7-3 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, Columbia got within a run thanks to a Jorge Hernandez homer and a wild pitch that plated Brennon McNair.

Emmanuel Reyes (L, 1-1) had a tough start for Columbia. The righty allowed five runs over the first 2.1 innings before David Noworyta went to the bullpen.

Nick Conte struck out the first four batters he faced. He allowed a pair of runs before Dash Albus entered. Albus went 1.1 scoreless. After that, Fraynel Nova worked two scoreless and Elvis Novas closed out the game with a scoreless inning for the bullpen.

Travis Smith got the nod and worked 4.1 innings while allowing four earned runs. Anfernny Reyes (W, 3-2) worked two scoreless innings to get the win and Garrett Hodges (S, 2) closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Columbia closes out their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm at Five County Stadium. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.56 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-0, 2.12 ERA).

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.