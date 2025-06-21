Atlanta Braves to Bring Braves Country Road Trip to SRP Park Tonight

June 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







The Atlanta Braves are continuing to take the Truist Park experience on the road with the Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience. From March to July, this ultimate fan engagement is making stops across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Established in 2023, this fan-favorite initiative takes on a brand-new All-Star twist with activations that bring Braves fans together across Braves Country, along with community engagement projects across various stops.

On Saturday, June 21, the Braves Country Road Trip will make a visit to North Augusta, SC and activate in SRP Park, home of the Braves Single-A affiliate Augusta GreenJackets, as the team takes on the Lynchburg Hillcats. This stop will be the fourth of the overall 2025 Braves Country Road Trip to an Atlanta Braves affiliate. The activation will be located inside of the ballpark, and a game ticket is required for entry to the game.

Each stop features a brand-new All-Star Wall, highlighting MLB All-Star Week festivities and timeless All-Star memorabilia. Fans can also visit the Hype Set interactive photo activation and pose like their favorite players before autographing the larger-than-life baseball. The Braves Country Road Trip will make its final stop at Capital One All-Star Village during 2025 MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, where the larger-than-life baseball will showcase autographs from each stop and be displayed at Truist Park.

Fans can also enjoy exciting giveaways and enter sweepstakes to win a pair of tickets to any of the 2025 MLB All-Star Week events, along with a one-night hotel stay near Truist Park and two tickets to the Capital One All-Star Village.

WHERE: SRP Park

Main Concourse Behind Home Plate

187 Railroad Ave.

North Augusta, SC

WHEN: Saturday, June 21

5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.







