Kannapolis Dealt Seventh Consecutive Loss in 5-1 Defeat Thursday

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite outhitting the Charleston RiverDogs with six hits, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers surrendered seven walks in a, 5-1, loss Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss on Thursday, the Cannon Ballers have now lost seven games in a row, finishing the first half of the 2025 Carolina league season with a 32-34 record. Charleston falls short of a playoff spot, but the RiverDogs finish the first half with a 35-31 final record.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi entered Thursday's game with a short leash, getting removed from the game after 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three and striking out two. Out of the bullpen, the Cannon Ballers turned their recent results around with just one arm allowing runs. RHPs Connor Housley, Joseph Yabbour and Blake Shepardson notched 4.1 shutout innings to tail the night's action on the hill.

Kannapolis tallied the first run of the game in the bottom of the second, going ahead, 1-0, on a T.J. McCants RBI single to right field for their only offense of the night.

Connor Hujsak turned in the biggest performance of the game, launching a momentum-shifting three-run home run to left field to put Charleston on top, 3-1, in the top of the third.

In the top of the fifth, LHP Liam Paddack ran into trouble with four walks in the frame, allowing two runs to cross on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk and put Charleston into a, 5-1, advantage.

The Ballers tried to make a comeback effort late, but the RiverDogs used two arms out of the bullpen to shutout Kannapolis over the final four frames.

The second half of the Carolina League season begins Friday, with Kannapolis and Charleston both hungry for a playoff opportunity. First pitch in Friday's contest is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark, with the Ballers tabbing RHP Ricardo Brizuela as the starting pitcher for the first game of the second half.

