RiverDogs Win Final Game of First Half But Fall Short of Playoff Berth

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Ryan Andrade

Kannapolis, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs used a three-run home run from Connor Hujsak and a strong start from Ryan Andrade to close the first half with a 5-1 win over Kannapolis on Thursday night at Atrium Health Park.

The RiverDogs finish the first half with a 35-31 record, winning 14 of their final 17 games. However, by virtue of Columbia's win over Carolina, the RiverDogs fell a game short of a first-half title.

Kannapolis jumped to an early lead in the second inning.

After back-to-back walks, T.J. McCants lofted a fly ball to deep right field that Angel Mateo misjudged, allowing Lyle Miller-Green to score from second and put Kannapolis up 1-0. Mikey Kane tried to score from first but was thrown out at home on a strong relay from Mateo to Narciso Polanco, keeping the lead at one.

In the next half inning, Hujsak continued his hot week in Kannapolis.

Two walks set the stage for Hujsak, who launched a line drive homer to left- his second of the series and fifth of the season- putting the RiverDogs in front 3-1.

Kannapolis starter Justin Sinibaldi struggled to throw strikes and was knocked out early, lasting just 2.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on three walks.

The Cannon Ballers threatened with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, but Andrade got out of the jam with a timely two-out groundout by Abraham Nunez that ended the inning.

Andrade battled through a season-high five walks to deliver a solid five-inning performance in which he only allowed three hits and one run while striking out five Cannon Baller batters.

The RiverDogs added two more runs in the fifth inning.

Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Kannapolis reliever Liam Paddock, who then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Polanco to score standing from third. After a walk to Mateo refilled the bases, Woo Shin drew another walk to bring Theo Gillen home, pushing the RiverDogs' lead to 5-1.

That score would remain until the end of the contest.

Cade Citelli entered for Charleston in the sixth inning and delivered two scoreless, hitless frames while striking out three batters.

Jadon Bercovich made his Single-A debut for Charleston in the eighth, fanning the first two batters he faced. After surrendering a pair of two-out singles, he battled back to strike out the final batter to end the inning.

Bercovich returned in the ninth and closed the game out.

Charleston opens the second half against Kannapolis tomorrow, with first pitch set for 7:00 pm. The RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday to kick off a nine-game homestand. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

