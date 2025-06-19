Columbia Beats Mudcats to Win Division Championship

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies clinched the Carolina League South Division Championship for the first half of the season on Thursday night at Five County Stadium as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 in a rain-shortened seven inning game.

Columbia (36-30) struck in the opening inning, scoring twice against Mudcats starter Wande Torres (L, 0-5). The Fireflies pushed across their opening run when Torres airmailed a throw on a sacrifice bunt attempt and later in the frame, a double-steal led to the second run of the inning for the Fireflies and a 2-0 advantage.

Carolina (36-28) got on the board in the bottom of the first against David Shields (W, 2-1) when Eric Bitonti hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season to pull the Mudcats to within one at 2-1.

However, defensive miscues would be a theme for Carolina as the Mudcats committed a season-high six errors which contributed to Columbia scoring twice in the third and once in the sixth to build on their lead.

Trailing 4-1 in the fourth inning, the Mudcats pulled closer when Jose Anderson went deep, his second home run of the season which cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Mudcats came to bat in the seventh down 6-2 and mounted a rally loading the bases with one out but managed just one run on a Luis Lameda sacrifice fly. Dash Albus (S, 4) got the final out of the inning to preserve the 6-3 final margin.

The second half of the season gets underway Friday night at Five County Stadium with Carolina giving the ball to RHP Melvin Hernandez (4-4, 2.05) while Columbia sends RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-2, 5.01) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

