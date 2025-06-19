Salem Plates Two Late Runs But Comes up Short against Fredericksburg

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - One night after sweeping a doubleheader, the Salem Red Sox (26 ¬â38) couldn't complete the trifecta, falling 5-3 to the Fredericksburg Nationals (30 ¬â35) on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The FredNats struck early, tagging Salem starter Devin Futrell for a run in the top of the first. After Luke Dickerson reached on an error, Nick Peoples roped a two-out RBI double to center field to give Fredericksburg a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Nationals extended their advantage behind a Roismar Quintana one-out double, a walk to Kelvin Diaz, and a sharp triple into right field off the bat of Francesco Barbieri. As Barbieri slid into third, the throw from Yoeilin Cespedes skipped into the third-base dugout, allowing Barbieri to trot home on the error and cap a three-run swing that made it 4-0 FredNats.

Salem got one back in the bottom of the second, courtesy of Yosander Asencio's one-out triple followed by a Fraymi De Leon sac fly, his third of the week. This one was hit to left field to trim the deficit to 4-1.

Both teams remained off the scoreboard from there until the ninth, but it wasn't without drama.

In the fourth inning, with Natanael Yuten at the plate, a brief but steady downpour opened up over Carilion Clinic Field, forcing a 22-minute rain delay. Once play resumed, both bullpens locked in. The next six hitters from both sides were retired in order, and a pitcher's duel ensued.

Futrell, making his sixth start of the season, went three innings allowing three hits, four runs (just two earned) on a season-high 41 pitches. On the other side, FredNats starter Bryan Polanco delivered six strong innings of one-run ball, allowing only four hits and striking out five en route to the win.

The Salem bullpen was excellent, as Nicolas De La Cruz and Calvin Bickerstaff combined to retire 11 straight batters from the fourth through the eighth innings. Bickerstaff turned in his longest outing of the season, going four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Fredericksburg tacked on one more insurance run in the ninth. Randal Diaz led off with a single, stole second, and moved to third on a groundout. Roismar Quintana then lifted a sac fly to center, on a diving catch by Enddy Azocar, to make it 5-1.

That handed the ball to Robert Cranz, the Carolina League's save leader, for the bottom of the ninth.

Salem didn't go quietly.

Asencio worked a one-out walk and came around to score on De Leon's second hit of the game as well as his second RBI on the night. With two outs, Yohander Linarez lined an RBI single to score De Leon and bring Salem within two at 5-3. But Cranz shut the door, securing the win for Fredericksburg.

Polanco earned the win (3-3), while Futrell took the loss (0-2).

With the defeat, the Red Sox closed out the Carolina League First Half at 26-38 (.406), finishing fifth in the North Division standings.

However, with records resetting for the second half, Salem enters Friday once again tied for first as the new playoff race begins.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back and secure at least a share of the series on Arts in the Ballpark Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Yhoiker Fajardo set to make his Salem debut.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.