Fireflies Are Headed to the Postseason

June 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Columbia Fireflies relied on early offense and a great start from David Shields as the club beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 in a rain-shortened seven inning game at Five County Stadium. With the win, the Fireflies clinched their first playoff berth in team history. The first home playoff game will be played at Segra Park September 11.

The bats got moving quickly Thursday night in Zebulon. Asbel Gonzlez took the first pitch of the game to the right field. After that, Colton Becker laid down a sacrifice bunt that starting pitcher Wande Torres threw away to allow Gonzalez to score to break the tie. Later, Angel Acosta singled to put runners on the corners for the Fireflies. During Stone Russell's at-bat, Figueroa and Acosta executed a double steal to make Columbia's advantage 2-0.

In the home half of the first, Eric Bitonti smashed his ninth homer of the season with a pair of outs to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1.

Columbia added another pair of runs in the top of the third inning. The first five hitters in the inning reached safely. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He advanced to second on a pick-off attempt before Becker lined a single on a hit-and-run to give Columbia a 3-1 lead.

That was more than enough for David Shields (W, 2-1). The lefty worked five innings and only allowed two hits to earn the win in the clincher for Columbia. Henson Leal went 1.2 innings before passing the ball to Dash Albus. Albus didn't face a batter, but because Hyungchan Um threw a back pick behind Gery Holguin to pick-him off, he earned his fourth save of the 2025 season.

Columbia kicks off the second half with a 6:30 match-up against the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow at Five County Stadium. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-2, 5.01 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Melvin Hernandez (4-4, 2.65 ERA).

