Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 13-18

May 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies have had a strong start to the 2025 season and at the quarter-pole, they are sitting in first place in the South Division. Cheer on the Fireflies as they defend their position against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park in a six-game series.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 pm

Kick-off the week with the best dinner special in the Midlands! Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at Segra Park during the game tonight!

Dog Days of Summer Presented by CVETs on a White Claw Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, May 14 at 7:05 pm

Your Wednesday night plans have never been easier to make! You can bring your dog with you to the game. Purchase a lawn ticket and your pup gets to come with you for free. And while you're at the game, you can enjoy $5 White Claws from the ballpark bars. Don't miss out on this mid-week special!

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, May 15 at 7:05 pm

Tonight, we're putting a twist on our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday special. We're adding $1 Busch Lights to the already incredible deals. You can also purchase $3 Budweisers, Bud Lights, Michelob Ultras and fountain sodas.

New Fireflies Beer Reveal and Soccer Night

Tickets: Friday, May 16 at 7:05 pm

We're excited to unveil our new in-stadium branded beer, created in partnership with local brewery Columbia Craft. Fans submitted name ideas and voted for their favorite, and we'll reveal the winning name and can design during a special pre-game ceremony on the field, with the three finalists in attendance. The beer will go on sale immediately after the game and will be available exclusively at Segra Park for that weekend. From brewing to canning, the entire process took place right here in Columbia. Plus, fans who attend the unveiling ceremony will be able to enter for a chance to win free beer for a year.

Starry Night on Dinosaur Night

Tickets: Saturday, May 17 at 6:05 pm

The Fireflies will host a special post-game ceremony honoring families who have lost a loved one to pediatric cancer, those currently battling the disease, and the supporters who stand by them.

As part of the night, the team will wear custom dinosaur-themed jerseys designed by a CAMP KEMO patient. The jersey design includes artwork contributed by the granddaughter of a season ticket member, who passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)-a rare and aggressive brainstem tumor. This tribute is especially meaningful as May 17 is recognized as DIPG Awareness Day.

The ceremony will feature a lantern lighting on the field, with lanterns available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF). The event will conclude with a fireworks show.

Lantern colors and their meanings:

Blue: In memory of those who have passed

Yellow: In honor of those currently fighting or who have survived pediatric cancer

White: For supporters to show their solidarity and contribute to the cause

It's also Dino Night and there will be a special appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs Live! Come to see the animatronic dinosaurs bring smiles to the ballpark.

Teacher Appreciation Night

Tickets: Sunday, May 18 at 5:05 pm

It's time to celebrate and show appreciation to those who molded who we are today. The Neon Apple Awards are returning for Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union. We'll have special STEM stations for kids to enjoy during the game plus all our normal Sunday Funday activities. After the game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session.

Scouting the Opponent

Heading into the weekend, the Augusta GreenJackets are the top pitching team in the Carolina League. After 30 games, the GreenJackets pitching staff has a 3.42 ERA. The club is led by Logan Samuels and Brett Sears on the rubber. Samuels leads the team with 23.1 innings pitched over six games (two starts) to pair with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. He has also punched out 23 opposing hitters. Sears isn't far behind. Across five games, he has spun 18.2 innings and wrung up an astonishing 31 batters. He's 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA and opponents are hitting .211 against him.

The reason Augusta is a .500 baseball team is because their bats have struggled this year. As a unit, they are hitting .199, which is the worst average in the Carolina League. It's also the fourth-lowest in all of Minor League Baseball. It trails the Dayton Dragons and Corpus Christi Hooks, who are hitting .193 as a team this year. Owen Carey has been the bright spot offensively for Augusta. The 18-year-old is hitting a team-best .274 with a pair of homers and 16 RBI in 26 games. Mac Guscette has also started the year on a hot-stretch. The University of Alabama product is hitting .254 with eight extra-base hits across his first 18 contests.







