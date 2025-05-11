RiverDogs Finish Five-Win Week over Columbia

Charleston, SC - Outfielder Brailer Guerrero launched his first home run of the season, and starter Jacob Kmatz delivered six scoreless innings as the Charleston RiverDogs edged the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Sunday evening in front of 3,432 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

With the victory, the RiverDogs improved to 15-18 on the season and secured a commanding 5-1 series win over their in-state rivals.

In the bottom of the third inning, Narciso Polanco continued his hot streak and smoked a solo homer in his second straight game to break the deadlock and give the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Kmatz faced the minimum through five innings and only gave up three singles in his six innings. The effort marks the second time this season the right-hander has pitched six full frames.

In the sixth, Polanco forced a two-base throwing error on a bunt. That set up Guerrero's homer, which he lofted over the right field wall to push the lead to 3-0.

The RiverDogs needed the cushion, as Columbia responded with Kmatz out of the game in the seventh. Brennon McNair and Colton Becker lashed back-to-back RBI doubles to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The scoring ended there. Noah Beal worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Andy Rodriguez nailed down the save in the ninth to put the cherry on top of Charleston's successful week.

