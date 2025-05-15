Jeffrey Mercedes Stuns Myrtle Beach with Eighth Inning Single

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats stunned the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on a go-ahead single from Jeffrey Mercedes in the eighth inning, winning 4-3.

For the second straight night, Lynchburg used late-game heroics to pull off the victory. The Hillcats trailed heading to the bottom of the eighth inning before unleashing a crooked number on the scoreboard to jump in front.

Myrtle Beach would get things started in the top of the second inning with a pair of extra base hits. Yahil Melendez doubled early in the frame before Alexey Lumpuy brought him home with a double of his own to give the Pelicans the 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the third inning, Lynchburg would put runners at the corners with two away. After a mound visit, Pelicans starter Will Frisch sailed a pitch to the backstop, allowing Alberto Mendez to scamper home and tie the game.

After several innings of quiet baseball, Lumpuy would deliver again. This time, he would blast one off the right field video board for a two-run home run, putting the Pelicans up 3-1.

Lynchburg would respond in the eighth after loading up the bases with no one out. Jose Pirela would drive in a run after being plunked on the foot, cutting the deficit in half. One pitch later, Jeffrey Mercedes delivered a go-ahead single to right, giving Lynchburg the lead for good.

Donovan Zsak entered for the ninth and retired the Pelicans for his second save of the season, giving Lynchburg their second win of the series.

Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach will face off again on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







