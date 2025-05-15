Shorebirds Unable to Overcome Big Offensive Night by the Nationals
May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-24) dropped their first game to the Fredericksburg Nationals (16-19) on Thursday as they were defeated 12-1.
Fredericksburg scored the first run of the game in the third inning with an RBI groundout by Cristhian Vaquero, bringing Nick Peoples home from third base to take a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, they scored three more runs on hits by Elijah Nunez and Luke Dickerson, along with a sacrifice fly by Vaquero, making it a 4-0 game.
The Nationals broke the game open in the sixth inning, with Luke Dickerson providing the most significant swing as he hit a three-run homer, putting the Shorebirds behind 9-0.
Delmarva scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth due to an error on a ball hit by Elis Cuevas, allowing Yasmil Bucce to touch home and make it 9-1.
In the seventh inning, the Fred Nats scored three more runs from an RBI double by Nick Peoples and a two-run single by Randal Diaz, extending Fredericksburg's lead to its largest at 12-1.
The Shorebirds' offense struggled against the Nationals' pitching staff, managing only three hits in a 12-1 loss.
Both starters factored into the final decision as Alexander Meckley (2-3) earned the win and Sebastian Gongora (0-2) taking the loss.
The series continues on Friday as Chase Allsup takes the mound for Delmarva against Yoel Tejada Jr. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
