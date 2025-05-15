Shorebirds Unable to Overcome Big Offensive Night by the Nationals

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-24) dropped their first game to the Fredericksburg Nationals (16-19) on Thursday as they were defeated 12-1.

Fredericksburg scored the first run of the game in the third inning with an RBI groundout by Cristhian Vaquero, bringing Nick Peoples home from third base to take a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, they scored three more runs on hits by Elijah Nunez and Luke Dickerson, along with a sacrifice fly by Vaquero, making it a 4-0 game.

The Nationals broke the game open in the sixth inning, with Luke Dickerson providing the most significant swing as he hit a three-run homer, putting the Shorebirds behind 9-0.

Delmarva scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth due to an error on a ball hit by Elis Cuevas, allowing Yasmil Bucce to touch home and make it 9-1.

In the seventh inning, the Fred Nats scored three more runs from an RBI double by Nick Peoples and a two-run single by Randal Diaz, extending Fredericksburg's lead to its largest at 12-1.

The Shorebirds' offense struggled against the Nationals' pitching staff, managing only three hits in a 12-1 loss.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Alexander Meckley (2-3) earned the win and Sebastian Gongora (0-2) taking the loss.

The series continues on Friday as Chase Allsup takes the mound for Delmarva against Yoel Tejada Jr. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.