RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight to Climb Back to .500

May 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Narciso Polanco of the Charleston RiverDogs is greeted at the plate

Charleston, SC - Behind six innings of one-run ball from Ryan Andrade, the RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 2-1 in front of a noisy crowd of 4,512 on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The win brings the RiverDogs to 18-18, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since Opening Day.

Charleston's record was 8-17 on May 2. Since, the RiverDogs have won 10 of their last 11 contests. Tonight's victory marks the team's fifth straight.

The 'Dogs opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, as Angel Mateo lined an RBI single to drive in Narciso Polanco from second base.

The lead held until the fifth, when Salem opened the inning with four straight singles, capped off by an RBI from Yoeilin Cespedes. With the bases loaded and no outs, Andrade bucked in to keep the game tied.

After inducing a fielders' choice that cut down a runner at the plate, Andrade struck out back-to-back batters to escape the jam with just one run of damage.

The righty returned for the sixth and capped his evening with a 1-2-3 inning. The Pitt product struck out a season-high seven without issuing a walk.

The game's deciding run scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth. Mateo opened the frame with a double, setting up Nathan Flewelling with a runner on second. Flewelling bunted down the third base line, and third baseman Freli Encarnacion's throw sailed wide of first base, allowing Mateo to dash home.

The RiverDogs' bullpen maintained the one-run lead for the rest of the contest.

Noah Beal allowed one hit in a shutout seventh inning. It was the first hit Beal has allowed in his last four appearances.

Jonathan Russell made his Single-A debut with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Andy Rodriguez entered in the ninth to nail down the save. After striking out the first two batters, Karim Ayubi blooped a double down the left field line, situating the potential tying run on second base. Rodriguez bounced back to end the game with a strikeout, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Thirsty Thursday was filled with fun and intrigue. Fans got to celebrate St. Patrick's Day a second time, only this time it was summer. A new game was initiated on the field, where fans took turns trying to catch cabbages in a hilariously oversized baseball glove. The seventh inning stretch was led by a bachelor party decked out in matching flashy and sparkling outfits. Their enthusiastic version of Take Me Out to the Ballgame had the entire crowd singing with them.

Charleston will aim for a sixth straight win tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Fireworks, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, will follow the game. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

