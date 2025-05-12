Narciso Polanco Named Carolina League Player of the Week
May 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - Major League Baseball has announced that RiverDogs infielder Narciso Polanco has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for May 6-11. The award is the first weekly honor won by a RiverDog this season.
Polanco, a native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, finished the week with a league-leading .471 batting average (8-17) with 2 home runs and 5 stolen bases.
The 20-year-old's breakout performance came on Saturday night, as he went 5-5 with a home run, double and three stolen bases. The five-hit performance was the first by a RiverDog since May 15, 2021, when Alexander Ovalles went 5-5 with 10 RBIs, also against Columbia.
Polanco was signed by Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2022.
The infielder's award-winning week helped Charleston to a series win over Columbia, five games to one.
The RiverDogs, winners of seven of their last eight games, welcome the Salem Red Sox to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park this week for a six-game series. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.
Images from this story
|
Charleston RiverDogs infielder Narciso Polanco
Carolina League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Local 12-Year-Old Leads Community Toy Drive to Benefit Carilion Children's Hospital - Salem Red Sox
- Narciso Polanco Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Charleston RiverDogs
- Celebrations of Love, Summer St. Patty's and Armed Forces on Deck - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- Narciso Polanco Named Carolina League Player of the Week
- Celebrations of Love, Summer St. Patty's and Armed Forces on Deck
- RiverDogs Finish Five-Win Week over Columbia
- Narciso Polanco Goes 5-5, RiverDogs Offense Explodes in 10-6 Win
- Columbia Thwarts Late Rally to Snap RiverDogs' Win Streak