Narciso Polanco Named Carolina League Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs infielder Narciso Polanco

Charleston, SC - Major League Baseball has announced that RiverDogs infielder Narciso Polanco has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for May 6-11. The award is the first weekly honor won by a RiverDog this season.

Polanco, a native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, finished the week with a league-leading .471 batting average (8-17) with 2 home runs and 5 stolen bases.

The 20-year-old's breakout performance came on Saturday night, as he went 5-5 with a home run, double and three stolen bases. The five-hit performance was the first by a RiverDog since May 15, 2021, when Alexander Ovalles went 5-5 with 10 RBIs, also against Columbia.

Polanco was signed by Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2022.

The infielder's award-winning week helped Charleston to a series win over Columbia, five games to one.

The RiverDogs, winners of seven of their last eight games, welcome the Salem Red Sox to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park this week for a six-game series. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

