Local 12-Year-Old Leads Community Toy Drive to Benefit Carilion Children's Hospital

SALEM, VA - Twelve-year-old Kinsley Fischer of Salem has made a major impact in her community by organizing a large-scale toy drive to benefit Carilion Children's Hospital. After learning that the hospital was running low on toys for its young patients and their families, Kinsley took action-partnering with the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Salem Red Sox to rally support.

The toy drive was hosted during "Baseball Night" with the Salem Red Sox on Friday, March 28, and thanks to Kinsley's efforts and the support of fans and community members, just under 800 items were collected for donation.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13th, Kinsley will deliver the donated toys to Carilion Children's, accompanied by the mascots from both the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Salem Red Sox. The group will visit children currently staying in the hospital from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, delivering toys and lifting spirits on the Children's floor.

Kinsley's leadership, compassion, and dedication to helping others have made her a shining example of the difference one person can make. Both teams were honored to support her mission and are proud to be part of this meaningful community initiative.







