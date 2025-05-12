Celebrations of Love, Summer St. Patty's and Armed Forces on Deck

Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs continue their season-long 12-game homestand May 13-18 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, as the team welcomes the Salem Red Sox for a six-game series.

The week includes a giveaway for your four-legged friends, an on-field wedding, St. Patrick's Day in the summer, and a recognition of Armed Forces Day.

The full homestand agenda is listed below:

Tuesday, May 13, 7:05pm - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

Every Tuesday is Dog Friendly at The Joe, thanks to Twisted Tea. This Tuesday, you and your pooch will want to arrive early, as the first 500 dogs receive a collapsible dog bowl - perfect for future trips to the ballpark! This week, Retrievers are our featured breed - so bring your goldens and labradors out for an in-game parade and the chance to win "Good Boy/Girl of the night." As always, dogs can enjoy $2 Pup Cups and humans can snag deals on Twisted Tea. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, May 14, 7:05pm - Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed: Wedding Night

Cue up the wedding bells. This Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday is all about love and marriage. A real couple - Alissa and Trey - will exchange vows on-field in a pre-game ceremony and then dance the night away with a game-long reception, line dancing and toasts included.

Calling all future brides - get your tickets and check out a mini bridal show on the concourse. We'll be giving away an engagement photo shoot and gift certificates for DJ services, venues and a whole lot more. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 15, 7:05pm - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Summer St. Patty's Day

Think St. Patrick's Day, but with warmer weather. That's what's on deck this Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser. Fans can sip on dollar beers and $4 well cocktails throughout the ballpark. Plan to wear green, as Charlie will be on pinch patrol. Even the beers will be green for the party on Ashley View Pub with live music from DJ Zae. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, May 16, 7:05pm - Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday

Catch the best Friday show in town at Riley Park: the postgame REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks spectacular. Charleston will suit up in their Boeing Red Shirt Friday jerseys, honoring veterans. Additionally, it's the second Lowcountry Chevy Dealers Youth Sports Night of the homestand, as local baseball and softball players will take to the warning track for a pre-game parade. We also celebrate the upcoming Spoleto Festival USA with lots of ticket giveaways and activities. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 17, 6:05pm - Military Appreciation, presented by Boeing (Armed Forces Day)

The RiverDogs and Boeing join forces to honor military families, past and present, on the season's first Boeing Military Appreciation Night, which falls on Armed Forces Day. The RiverDogs will recognize active members from all military branches and veterans, as, well, capped off by the pre-game Hall of Honor induction ceremony, when two outstanding members of Charleston's military community will be welcomed into the team's military hall of fame. The game will also feature a C-17 flyover flown out of Joint Base Charleston; Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 18, 5:05pm - MUSC Health Family Sunday; Run Charlie Run 5K; Dia De Los Muertos

Get stretched out and grab your running shoes, as the RiverDogs' annual Run Charlie Run 5K race, presented by the Mariano Family, is set for this Sunday. Registration includes a medal, t-shirt, game ticket and two drinks at the game. Racers can sign up online. Runners and non-runners alike can cheer on the Los Perros Santos, as the 'Dogs suit up in their Copa identity to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos. MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative are proud sponsors of all Perros Santos games, as the RiverDogs celebrate the Lowcountry's Hispanic community.

Like every MUSC Health Family Sunday, parking is free and youngsters run the bases postgame. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com.







