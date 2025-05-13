Voelker's Shutout Effort Keeps RiverDogs Hot

Charleston, SC - Starter Jayden Voelker delivered five and two-thirds scoreless innings, and designated hitter Brailer Guerrero launched his second homer in as many games as the Charleston RiverDogs shutout the Salem Red Sox 5-0 in front of 2,623 fans at Joseph P.Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday Night.

Charleston (16-18) has now won eight out of their last nine games and is now 10-6 at home this season.

In the bottom of the second inning, Woo Shin roped a two-out double off the left field wall, scoring Jack Lines to give the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead. JD Gonzalez followed up with a line-drive single to extend the two-out rally and push the advantage to 2-0.

Voelker pitched to contact effectively, striking out just two batters in his longest start of the season. Voelker allowed three hits, all singles.

The righty ran into trouble in the top of the sixth and exited with two outs and runners on the corners. Jonalbert Rumbol kept the shutout intact by inducing a flyout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Theo Gillen smoked a 104-mph single and advanced to second base on a balk by Salem starter Blake Aita. As Gillen attempted to steal third base, Connor Hujsak rolled a ground ball in between third and shortstop. The ball bounced in between Gillen's legs before eventually rolling into left field for an RBI single to make it 3-0. Later in the frame, Hujsak scored on a balk to burgeon the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, Brailer Guerrero continued his hot stretch and his 12-game on-base streak, scorching a Joe Vogatsky fastball 108-mph off his bat and into the row of palm trees beyond right field for a homer.

Kaleb Corbett slammed the door by retiring all six batters he faced in the final two innings, closing the RiverDogs' fifth shutout win of the year.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was yet another Dog Day Tuesday, and the pups came to play. The first 500 pooches in attendance were given RiverDogs collapsible dog bowls. The highlight of the evening was a peanut butter eating contest between three dogs, where only one was deemed the victor by the crowd. A new promotion made its debut tonight, in which two contestants hula hooped while attempting to catch as many baseballs as possible.

Charleston and Salem continue their series Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. This week's Wildcard Wednesday theme is 'Wedding Night,' as the RiverDogs will host a wedding ceremony on field pre-game and mini bridal show on the concourse. Tickets are available on RiverDogs.com.







