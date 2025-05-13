Guerra's Two Homers Power Augusta over Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC: Mason Guerra doubled his career home run total in one night, launching his 3rd and 4th long balls of the season, the latter of which was the game winner in extra innings Tuesday night.

A back and forth game between the Jackets and Fireflies went to extras for the second time this season, as Augusta opened the road series the same way they closed Opening Weekend vs Columbia: with a ten-inning win.

The Jackets threatened often against starter Blake Wolters in three innings, but were unable to crack through early despite loading the bases in the first inning. After two wild pitches from Luis Arestigueta gave Columbia the lead in the bottom of the first, Guerra answered immediately, beginning the second with a thunderous homer over the left field wall.

An error in the top of the 3rd from second baseman Jorge Hernandez gave Augusta its first lead of the night, the Jackets attempted to beat themselves, giving up four runs in the bottom of the inning on a series of miscues. A John Gil error opened the inning, and after a HBP and walk loaded the bases, a passed ball, single and second Gil error put Columbia back in front. One more run crossed on a sac fly, sending Arestigueta to the dugout after less than three innings of work.

Columbia turned to Elvis Novas out of the pen, and while he was perfect in his first inning, the Jackets found a weak spot in his second. Eric Hartman cranked a one-out double to the wall, and scored on a Nick Montgomery single. Isaiah Drake came next, and torched a line drive to center beyond the reach of a diving Asbel Gonzalez, sending Drake on a mad dash that led to his first inside-the-park home run. A Colby Jones double and RBI single put Augusta in front, and there they sat until late.

Samuel Mejia turned in a near-perfect performance in relief, firing 4.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. Mejia kept Columbia guessing all night, setting the stage for Sunday, when he's supposed to start. The Fireflies welcomed his replacement rudely in the 8th, dizzying Reibyn Corona with a pair of walks and a two-out single from Milo Rushford that tied the game late.

After both sides traded zeroes in the 9th, it was Guerra who once again answered the call. Leading off the 10th with the automatic runner at 2nd, Guerra obliterated a fastball to right center field and halfway up the berm, his second long ball of the night. This homer would prove to be the difference, as Adam Shoemaker delivered a hitless 10th inning to pick up the save and give the 'Jackets a series-opening win.

Augusta has now won three of four games this year against the Fireflies, and sit 1.5 games out of first place in the Carolina League's South Division. Augusta is now also a perfect 4-0 in extra inning games, two of which have come against Columbia. Tomorrow, two highly touted pitchers go toe to toe as second rounder David Shields makes his Single-A debut against third rounder Luke Sinnard.







