Jackets Take Two in Twin Bill with Birds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: After back-to-back days where storms shut down any chance of baseball, the Jackets rebounded with complete control of the week's second doubleheader, handling the Pelicans 6-2 in the opener before shutting them out 2-0 in the nightcap.

With such chaos thrown into the week due to weather, it became clear early on that the Augusta coaching staff was looking for succinct starts to allow all necessary relievers to stay fresh. This came to pass as both Owen Hackman and Rayven Antonio looked phenomenal early, but threw three innings or less in both games.

While Hackman held the Pelicans to one hit with 5 Ks in his three innings, the offense got going in the top of the 3rd against Alfredo Romero. Alen Pineda continued his strong second act with the Jackets by singling to start the frame, and John Gil followed with the 2nd of six total singles over the two games. An E3 off the bat of Owen Carey brought home the game's first run, and Isaiah Drake tacked on two with his league-leading 5th triple of the summer.

Myrtle Beach cut into the deficit once Hackman departed, pressing a pair of runs onto Reibyn Corona via an Owen Ayers double and Yahil Melendez single, but Melendez was picked off with two outs to end the threat. The Jackets would immediately answer back, with RBIs from Carey, Drake, and Mason Guerra doubling the team total and pushing the lead to an insurmountable 6-2. Corona would post two zeroes in relief, and Jacob Gomez worked a hitless 7th to confirm the win.

Game two began in a very similar fashion, as the GreenJackets scored early to support a starter who was very dominant in a short stint on the bump. Facing erratic righty Kevin Valdez, the Jackets worked four walks in the first two innings, incuding a pair to lead off the 2nd that set the stage. Gil continued his rampage with a line drive single to open the scoring, and Valdez compounded his problems by committing a pickoff error with men at 1st and 3rd to double the lead.

Rayven Antonio looked as dominant as ever, to the point his short leash was something of a disappointment for those intrigued to see how far he could go. Antonio went 2.1 scoreless innings, and six of his seven outs came via the strikeout. Antonio, who was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week two weeks ago, continues his outstanding start to 2025, with a 2.62 ERA through eight starts at just 19 years old.

Antonio was succeeded by Seth Keller and Adam Shoemaker, each of whom matched Rayven's 2.1 scoreless in a sublime combined effort that totaled Augusta's first shutout of the year. Myrtle Beach's biggest chance came in the 5th, when they loaded the bases against Keller with two outs, but Shoemaker entered and induced an inning-ending fielder's choice to neutralize the threat. Augusta would muster no further runs, but the two-run second was enough thanks to the efforts of the pitching triumvirate.

The GreenJackets have now won three straight in Myrtle Beach, and hold a one-game lead at the top of the Carolina League's South Division with 16 games to go in the first half. The series finale looms tomorrow, with a 6:35 first pitch providing a very late drive back home to North Augusta.







