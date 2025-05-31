FredNats Fall Short in 8-5 Loss at Lynchburg

May 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (21-28) got the tying run up in the ninth inning, but lost 8-5 to the Lynchburg Hillcats (30-20), who claimed the series with their fourth win of the week.

The FredNats, looking for a win, gave the ball to their ace, Bryan Polanco. Polanco had been arguably the hardest pitcher to hit in all of Minor League Baseball in the last month's time, but gave out a bushel of base hits early.

The Hillcats sprang for five hits and four runs off of Polanco in the first inning, with the big swing of the bat coming from Welbyn Francisca. With the wind whipping to right field, Francisca lifted a fly ball that way and it got carried out for his second home run of the season. The wind proved to be a factor all night long, giving balls to right field extra juice and knocking down anything to left field, leading to more hits.

The next three half innings saw the offenses take advantage and score two runs in each. The FredNats got a two-run double from Randal Diaz in the top of the second off of the starter, Melkis Hernandez. Lynchburg plated two more off of Polanco with RBI singles from Nick Mitchell and Luis Merejo in the bottom of the inning. Then, Fredericksburg scratched two more across when Nick Peoples singled in Roismar Quintana and Kevin Bazzell.

Polanco found his way through five innings after his early struggles, but still gave up a season-high 11 hits and seven earned runs, leaving in a 7-4 hole. The FredNat bullpen tossed three innings of one-run ball, but the Lynchburg relievers were more effective, tossing five scoreless between the fourth and eighth innings.

Then, heading into the ninth down 8-4, Fredericksburg started a rally it just couldn't finish. Luke Dickerson, Quintana and Nate Ochoa all had hits and brought in a run, bringing up Nick Peoples as the game's tying run. Peoples battled and battled, but ultimately lifted a deep flyout to center field to end the game.

Xavier Martinez (2-0) got the win, as Polanco (3-4) got the loss. In the final game of the series Sunday, the FredNats will start Merritt Beeker (0-1, 3.63) in a 6:00 start.







