Big First Inning Helps Hillcats Down Nationals

May 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats erupted for 14 hits in their victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals, 8-5, on Saturday evening.

Lynchburg turned the corner after their rough night at the plate last night to secure the series win over the Freddies. The win came despite a rough start from Melkis Hernandez, who only finished with three innings.

Lynchburg tore the cover off the ball against Bryan Polanco, the FredNats best starter, in the first inning. Welbyn Francisca was helped out by the win on a homer to right field to open up the scoring. Bennett Thompson and Logun Clark combined for back-to-back doubles which plated three additional runs.

With the Hillcats up 4-0 after the first, the Nationals would cut the deficit in half. Randal Diaz delivered a ground-rule double to plate two and put the pressure on Lynchburg.

However, Lynchburg would respond with an answer in the bottom of the second as Nick Mitchell and Luis Merejo picked up back-to-back singles to erase the runs from the Nationals.

In the third, Fredericksburg would strike again for two more tonight as Nick Peoples singled through the first base side to score two more runs.

Bennett Thompson would drive in his third run of the night in the fifth inning on a liner to center. For Thompson, tonight was his third three-RBI game of the season.

One more would touch home in the sixth as Francisca racked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly, pushing the Hillcats lead to 8-4.

In the ninth, Fredericksburg would threaten, bringing the tying run to the plate after Nate Ochoa doubled to deep center field. The next batter, Peoples, struck a near repeat of a drive to center, but it was tracked down by Nick Mitchell at the warning track to end the game.

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg will battle one more time in this series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.