GreenJackets Sweep Doubleheader against Pelicans

May 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were swept in a doubleheader against the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The GreenJackets took the first game 6-2 before earning a 2-0 win in the second game.

Game 1:

The GreenJackets (26-21) broke through in the third when Owen Carey reached on a fielding error by first baseman Matt Halbach, scoring Alen Pineda. Isaiah Drake followed with a triple to score John Gil and Carey, giving Augusta a 3-0 lead.

Augusta added three runs in the fifth, with Carey's single scoring Pineda, Drake's single scoring Gil, and a double play groundout by Mason Guerra scoring Carey, making it 6-2.

The Pelicans (18-29) responded in the fourth when Owen Ayers hit a ground-rule double to score Jose Escobar, followed by Yahil Melendez's single scoring Ayers, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Augusta's Owen Hackman pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts. Reibyn Corona (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits over 3.0 innings, while Jacob Gomez closed with a scoreless seventh.

Pelicans starter Alfredo Romero (1-2) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits over 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

Game 2:

The GreenJackets (27-21) scored both runs in the second inning. John Gil singled to score Colin Burgess, and Jake Steels scored on a pickoff error by pitcher Kevin Valdez (1-2), giving Augusta a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans (18-30) struggled offensively, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base.

Augusta's pitching trio was dominant. Rayven Antonio threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts. Seth Keller (2-2) earned the win, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Adam Shoemaker secured the save, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Valdez took the loss for Myrtle Beach, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and five walks. Charlie Hurley pitched a career-high 3.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Augusta's John Gil led the offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, while the team went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base. For the Pelicans, Angel Cepeda went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, but the team couldn't capitalize.

The Pelicans conclude homestand against the Augusta Greenjackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 1st. LHP Hayden Frank (0-2, 7.96) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jeremy Reyes (0-1, 2.03) for Augusta.







