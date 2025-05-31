Shorebirds Edge Crawdads in Nightcap to Split Doubleheader

May 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-30) split Saturday's doubleheader against the Hickory Crawdads (25-24), losing Game 1 10-2, but winning Game 2 3-2.

GAME 1

The Shorebirds faced a significant deficit early in the game, as the Crawdads scored eight runs in the first inning with four hits, four walks, and two hit batters, leaving Delmarva trailing 8-0 after an inning.

Hickory scored two unearned runs in the third inning with a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to make it a 10-0 game.

In the top of the fifth inning, the contest was halted due to rain and could not be resumed, resulting in the suspension of the game.

After the game resumed, the Shorebirds shut out the Crawdads for the remainder of the contest, led by Yeiber Cartaya, who pitched 4.1 scoreless innings and recorded five strikeouts.

Raylin Ramos drove in two runs with a ground out and a single, but ultimately it wasn't enough, as the Crawdads won 10-2.

Grant Cherry (1-1) earned the win in relief with starting pitcher Chipper Menard (0-2) taking the loss.

Game 1 Box Score

GAME 2

After a scoreless first two innings, the Crawdads took the lead with a two-out, RBI single by Rafe Perich, making it 1-0 as they entered the fourth.

Delmarva responded in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Edwin Amparo, leveling the game at one each.

Hickory regained the lead in the top of the fifth with a run-scoring single by Maxton Martin, putting the Crawdads ahead 2-1.

The back-and-forth game continued in the bottom half as Yasmil Bucce tied the score with a two-out RBI single that brought in Maikol Hernandez, making it a 2-2 game.

In the sixth, Alfredo Velasquez delivered the biggest hit of the night with a go-ahead, RBI triple with two outs, bringing Kevin Guerrero home from first base and giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 3-2.

Jacob Cravey delivered a tremendous outing as the starter for the Shorebirds, dealing a career-high six innings for his first professional quality start.

He handed the baseball to Luis Beltrán for his Single-A debut in the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk, he recorded a strikeout and a double play to close out the game, securing a 3-2 victory for Delmarva.

Jacob Cravey (3-3) earned the win as the starter, with Luis Beltrán (1) recording his first save in his Delmarva debut. Luke Savage (0-1) took the loss in relief.

The Shorebirds go for a series split against the Crawdads on Sunday with Adrian Heredia making his Shorebirds' debut against Aneuds Mejia. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.