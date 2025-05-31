Fireflies Split Doubleheader Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies staff used a five-run first and strong pitching to win game one of a doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-2. The Fireflies fell short 5-4 in extra innings in game two as they earned the split against Fayetteville Saturday night at Segra Park.

Game One

The Fireflies jumped on Raimy Rodriguez as they scored five runs in the first inning. 11 Fireflies came to the plate and the team had three hits, three walks and one hit batter to keep the bases loaded with Columbia players. The highlight of the inning was an Angel Acosta two RBI single to plate Derlin Figueroa and Milo Rushford and grant Columbia a 4-0 lead. Asbel Gonzalez and Josi Novas drew walks with the bases loaded to score a pair of runs and Derlin Figueroa singled to score Gonzalez to start the scoring with one out.

Blake Wolters was fantastic in the start. Columbia's righty went four hitless innings with five strikeouts before passing the ball to the bullpen. The righty walked three and faced only two above the minimum in his start.

Julio Rosario (W, 1-2) worked a pair of hitless innings to get Columbia to the final frame with a 5-0 lead. Nick Conte allowed a pair of runs before Dash Albus (S, 3) tossed one pitch to get the final out and earn his third save of the season.

Game Two

Fraynel Nova (L, 1-1) worked a scoreless seventh to give the Fireflies bats a chance in the bottom of the seventh, but Columbia couldn't break through and the game went to extras. In the eighth, a wild pitch and a fielder's choice allowed Cesar Hernandez to come around to grant Fayetteville a 5-4 lead.

Henry Ramos was the placed runner for Columbia in the bottom of the eighth. The right fielder advanced to third on a wild pitch, but couldn't score as Columbia went down in order and fell 5-4.

The Fireflies got aboard in the hoem half of the second. Derlin Figueroa laced a lead-off double to the gap to set the table. After that, Jorge Hernandez raced around the bases with a triple to cut Fayetteville's lead to 4-1. Angel Acosta drove him home with a single to cut the advantage in half. After advancing to second after Gabriel Silva was hit by a pitch, Acosta scored on a Giullianno Allende single to right to cut Fayetteville's lead to 4-3.

Both teams were stuck in a stalemate until the bottom of the sixth. Figueroa kick-started the frame with a two bagger. He moved to second on a flyout and then Jorge Hernandez sent a sacrifice fly to left to scoree Figueroa and tie the game 4-4.

Jordan Woods earned a no-decision as he allowed four to score in as many innings. The southpaw punched out five Woodpeckers in the start. Next, Augusto Mendieta spun a pair of scoreless innings in his debut.

The Woodpeckers cracked the score column first in the top of inning one. Alberto Hernandez smashed a homer to score Cesar Hernandez and take a 2-0 lead before Columbia could come to the dish. The visitors added another pair in the second inning following a Cam Fisher round tripper.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow evening at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. LHP David Shields (1-0, 1.13 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Ramsey David (1-3, 3.86 ERA).

