Late Rally Not Enough as Fireflies Fall 8-6 in Extras

May 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Nick Conte

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies got a late rally to tie the game in the eighth, but ultimately lost 8-6 in 10 innings to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at Segra Park.

Stone Russell got the rally started. The righty fell in a 1-2 hole before fouling off nine-consecutive pitches to force a 15-pitch walk. Russell moved to second on a wild pitch before Milo Rushford poked a base knock through the left side of the infield to score Russell and tie the game 6-6.

In the 10th inning, Mason Guerra played hero, smashing his second homer of the game and his fourth of the season to right to score Colby Jones to push the GreenJackets in front 8-6. In the bottom of the 10th, Adam Shoemaker didn't allow a hit to earn his first save of 2025.

The Fireflies scored the bulk of their runs in the bottom of the third inning. Roni Cabrera reached on a two-base error to start the inning and Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to set the table. Colton Becker bunted the runners over before a passed ball scored Cabrera and moved Gonzalez to third. After a Ramon Ramirez walk, Derlin Figueroa singled to plate Gonzalez and then a throwing error brought home Ramirez, pushing the Fireflies to a 4-2 lead. Stone Russell closed out the inning with a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-2 heading into the fourth.

Blake Wolters worked around five walks in three innings. The righty allowed just one earned run before handing the ball to the bullpen. Elvis Novas worked a 1-2-3 fourth, but ran into trouble in the fifth. He allowed five consecutive to reach and four to score for the GreenJackets to take a 6-5 lead.

After that, the bullpen locked in. Fraynel Nova and Nick Conte worked 1.2 scoreless innings to keep Columbia within a run. Conte four strikeouts in his 1.2 innings and has now spun three consecutive scoreless outings.

Julio Rosario (L, 0-1) got out of a jam in the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth before he allowed the two-run homer to kick-off the 10th inning. After that, he set down Augusta in order to send the Fireflies bats back to the plate.

Columbia got the scoring going in the bottom of the first inning. He led the game off with a single, then moved up to second on a Colton Becker ground out. Columbia's center fielder hustled around the baesaths on a pair of wild pitches from starter Luis Arestigueta to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

Mason Guerra tied the game in the top of the second. The first baseman clubbed his third homer of the year to left to make it a 1-1 game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Luke Sinnard (0-2, 1.50 ERA).

