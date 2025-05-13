Agreda Shines as 'Dads One-Hit Kannapolis

Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Ismael Agreda collected his first win of 2025 with a sterling five innings of work, while the offense performed in a very efficient way, shutting out the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-0 on Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Tonight's game at the Frans is the first of 12 in 13 days, the longest home stretch of the season for Hickory, and featured a couple of multi-hit games from Maxton Martin and Rafe Perich. The duo combined for four hits and four RBI for a Crawdads club that has now won 5 of their last seven contests.

Hector Osorio got Hickory on the board in the second inning as he plated a pair of runs with a double to right field. The runs were the fifth and sixth runs driven home by the Venezuela native this year.

The runs would be all Agreda needed, as the right-hander was uber-effective tonight. He surrendered a leadoff single to Miguel Santos in the first inning, but would get out of the frame with a slick double play executed by Chandler Pollard and Antonis Macias, turning away the Ballers.

From there, the Crawdads (16-17) surrendered nothing else, holding the team from Kannapolis hitless the rest of the way.

The outing for Agreda was his second consecutive effort of five innings where he allowed zero runs.

Also of note in tonight's game, Antonis Macias drew three walks in the game, giving his 28 on the season. That total puts him at the top of the Carolina League in free passes, and places him just outside of the top ten in on-base percentage at .429 on the campaign.

Tomorrow, Kamdyn Perry gets the ball for Hickory against Kannapolis (18-16), as the club looks to go to .500 with the win. First pitch is set for 6pm.







