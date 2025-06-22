Crawdads Claw Past Shorebirds 8-5

June 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads third baseman Esteban Mejia (left) and outfielder Antonis Macias

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads used a three-run eighth inning to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads came into the contest seeking a 5-1 week at home against the Baltimore Orioles' affiliate, having won eight of their previous eleven games against the Shorebirds.

The afternoon tilt, played on one of the hottest days this season, was the second longest of 2025, featuring three ties and three lead changes.

The Crawdads overcame deficits of 1-0, 3-1 and 5-4 to claim the win and keep their second-half record perfect in the Carolina League South division.

The critical inning for Hickory (36-32,3-0) came in the eighth, as Erick Alvarez led off the frame with a walk. Marcos Torres followed the walk with a ground-rule double, putting Hickory in position of breaking the 5-5 tie.

Juan Sulbaran, playing in his first game with the 'Dads, plated Alvarez on a sac-fly, giving Hickory the lead for good at 6-5.

Antonis Macias, who paired with Torres to collect four of the team's eight hits, singled to right, scoring Torres, as the Crawdads increased the lead to 7-5 against eventual losing pitcher Simon Leandro (2-3).

Hickory tallied their final run on a sac-fly by Rafe Perich to close out the scoring at 8-5.

In the ninth, Luke Savage claimed his fifth save of the year, in support of winning pitcher Adrian Rodriguez (1-0), to cap off the successful series against Delmarva (27-42), who opens the second-half losers of three straight in Hickory.

The win for the Crawdads puts them four games over .500 for the first time this season, as the club has won six of their last eight.

