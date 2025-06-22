RiverDogs Celebrate Carolina Day and Much More this Week

June 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs open the second half of their home schedule at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with a nine-game homestand; the first six games against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Cleveland Guardians Single-A affiliate, June 24-29.

The week includes kids eating free on Wednesday, a Carolina Day celebration and drone show, and Star Wars Night.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below:

Tuesday, June 24, 7:05 pm - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

The RiverDogs will kick off the week of Carolina Day with a little help from four-legged friends. This week's Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea, celebrates Spaniels - the state dog of South Carolina. All breeds of good boys and girls can enjoy various activities and two-dollar pup cups. Twisted Tea specials will be available throughout the night. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, June 25, 7:05 pm - Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed: Kids eat free

This Wednesday, when the kids ask what's for dinner, you can answer with a hot dog and chips! Kids eat free this Wild Card Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed. All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a hot dog and bag of chips upon entry, redeemable through the third inning. The RiverDogs will also honor longtime beer vendor Nate Crowe's 30th anniversary with the team, celebrating with various antics (including a return of the 'G Men' - once a Riley Park staple). All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, June 26, 7:05 pm - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Malmö Oat Milkers Night

As the weather heats up, now is the perfect time to cool down with a dollar beer at The Joe. You can do just that on Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser. Five-dollar Cape Fear cocktails will also be available during happy hour (until 8:00 pm) throughout the park. If you're looking for a cool, dairy-alternative beverage instead, this is the night for you as the RiverDogs suit up as the Malmö Oat Milkers, part of an MiLB-wide sponsorship with Oatly. The RiverDogs will celebrate the occasion with seat upgrades, milk-carton first pitch and various other Oatly surprises. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, June 27, 7:05 pm - Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday

Get warmed up for the upcoming holiday with the RiverDogs' weekly fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. This week's show will be set to music by various Carolina Country artists, a nod to Saturday's celebration. The RiverDogs will honor military families by donning their Boeing Red Shirt Friday Jerseys. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, June 28, 6:05 pm - Carolina Day

The RiverDogs are set to throw a Carolina Day celebration for the ages. Revolutionary War reenactors from SC250 will roam throughout the ballpark, bringing fans back to the Battle of Sullivan's Island. Two Revolutionary War cannons will also make an appearance and fire before and after the contest. Liberty Live will also be in attendance and will have hands-on Revolutionary-Era relics for kids to interact with. After the game, the RiverDogs will stage their first-ever LED Drone Show, featuring 250 drones above Riley Park. Choreographed to music, the drones will vividly illustrate scenes from the Revolutionary War and other iconic South Carolina imagery. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 29, 5:05 pm - Star Wars Night; MUSC Health Family Sunday

Cheer on the RiverDog Republic as it takes on the Lynchburg Sith on Star Wars night at Riley Park. The 'Dogs will don special edition Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting MUSC Health's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. Padawans can sign up for our pre-game Jedi Training package, which includes a lightsaber and certificate of completion. It's also MUSC Health Family Sunday, which means parking is free and kids run the bases postgame. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are also presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







