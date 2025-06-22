FredNats Clinch Winning Road Trip with 6-3 Victory in Salem

Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (2-1, 32-36) got a surge of power in a 6-3 win over the Salem Red Sox (1-2, 27-40) on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field, grabbing a series split in Salem, but a winning record on their 12-game road trip.

Like the FredNats did often in the series, they jumped on Salem pitching early, scoring two runs in the first inning off of Steven Brooks. After a 1/28 start to the month of June, Nate Ochoa climbed in with the bases loaded and two outs and punched a line drive into left field to score Francesco Barbieri and Nick Peoples, giving the FredNats a 2-0 lead.

From there, Salem mounted a mini comeback against Angel Roman in the first two innings, plating two runs to tie it up against the Fredericksburg starter, including a 430-foot home run off the bat of Enddy Azocar. Roman would battle after that, however, tossing scoreless frames in the third, fourth and fifth and finishing with just three hits allowed.

Yoander Rivero made sure Roman left in line for a win, as he knocked his first career single-A home run well over the 27-foot high wall in left field for a 3-2 FredNat lead, turning on a slider off the plate and punishing it.

After that, both teams went silent until the eighth inning. That's when the FredNats brought Ochoa up again with two men on and two men out looking for insurance. Joe Vogatsky caught too much plate with a slider and Ochoa smashed a game-breaking three-run home run way over the fence in center field, a 410-foot blast to give the FredNats a 6-2 lead.

That lead ultimately held, as Salem climbed back with one run but couldn't bounce back enough, falling in order in the ninth inning to Robert Cranz. With the final, the FredNats won their seventh game of the road trip, matching their total from the first five road trips and finishing off this 12-game trek with a winning record before hopping on the bus back to Fredericksburg.

Roman (2-5) got the win, as Brooks (2-4) got the loss and Cranz (8) got the save. The FredNats are off Monday and will finally be back at home, facing the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in game one of a six-game series on Tuesday at 6:35.







