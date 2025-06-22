Pelicans Shut out Woodpeckers 1-0, Clinch Series

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 1-0 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (28-39) scored the game's lone run in the second when Eli Lovich homered to right-center off Fayetteville starter Anthony Cruz (6-2), making it 1-0. The homer marked the first of his professional career.

The Woodpeckers (36-33) managed just two hits, with Cesar Hernandez and Esmil Valencia each singling, but failed to advance a runner past second base, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Myrtle Beach's Hayden Frank (2-3) earned the win, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.

Dominic Hambley, Brayden Spears, and Jackson Kirkpatrick combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief, with Kirkpatrick earning his Carolina League leading seventh save.

Cruz took the loss for Fayetteville, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 1-for-3 with the decisive homer, while Yahil Melendez, Alexey Lumpuy, Dilan Granadillo, and Christian Olivo each contributed a hit. For Fayetteville, Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, and Valencia went 1-for-3. The Birds went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while Fayetteville left five.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, June 24. Neither team has announced starters for the series.

