Shorebirds Fall to Crawdads in Series Finale
June 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
HICKORY, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-42, 0-3) fell in Sunday's series finale to the Hickory Crawdads (36-32, 3-0) by a final score of 8-5.
Luis Almeyda gave the Shorebirds their first lead of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, bringing in Braylin Tavera and making it 1-0.
Hickory tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single by Hector Osorio, scoring Estban Mejia to make it 1-1.
The Shorebirds reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Braylin Tavera. A bases-loaded walk to Elis Cuevas allowed Delmarva to take a 3-1 advantage.
However, the Crawdads responded with two unearned runs in the bottom half, both coming from bases-loaded walks to tie the game at three.
In the sixth inning, Hickory scored another unearned run on a passed ball, taking their first lead of the day at 4-3.
Delmarva responded with a pair of runs in the seventh. Luis Almedya started the two-out rally with an RBI double, his third hit of the game, tying the score at four. Moments later, Colin Tuft brought home the go-ahead run with a single as Almeyda scored, making it 5-4 in favor of the Shorebirds.
The Crawdads came back with the final punch as they tied the game with a fielder's choice in the seventh, as Rafe Perich scored on a play at the plate.
Hickory took the lead for good in the eighth inning, using a pair of sacrifice flies from Juan Sulbaran and Rafe Perich, along with an RBI single by Antonis Macias to give them their largest lead at 8-5.
The Shorebirds brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but they couldn't deliver the big swing they needed as they fell 8-5 in the finale.
Adrian Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for Hickory, while Simon Leandro (2-3) took the loss for Delmarva. Luke Savage (5) was credited with the save.
Delmarva returns home to begin a nine-game homestand, starting on Tuesday when they play host to the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch of the opening game is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
