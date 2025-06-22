Charleston Wins Back-And-Forth Battle to Sweep Kannapolis

June 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis, NC - The RiverDogs earned a six-game road sweep of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, winning a see-saw affair 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The sweep is the RiverDogs first this season and eighth since MiLB began six-game series in 2021. Charleston has won nine of its last 10 games to improve to 38-31 on the season.

Kannapolis opened the scoring on a toasty afternoon, as Javier Mogollon singled to drive in Miguel Santos.

The RiverDogs responded by claiming their first lead of the day in the top of the second. Charleston set up runners on second and third for Larry Martinez, who roped a two-RBI double to left to make it 2-1. Yirer Garcia made it 3-1 with knock of his own.

The lead was short-lived, as Santos and Lyle Miller-Green collected back-to-back RBI singles to knot the game at three.

The see-saw kept rocking in the top of the third, as the RiverDogs snatched the lead back. Theo Gillen walked to open the inning, swiped second base and then scored on Angel Mateo's league-leading 46th RBI of the season. Ricardo Gonzalez made it 5-3 with another RBI single.

RiverDogs hurler Jacob Kmatz bounced back from the early damage with back-to-back scoreless innings in the third and fourth before the Cannon Ballers chased him from the game in the fifth.

Grant Magill's RBI single cut the lead to 5-4 and prompted the RiverDogs to tab Engert Garcia out of the bullpen with TJ McCants on third. Kannapolis put on a stolen base play to tie the game, as Magill got caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing McCants to dash home before he was nabbed.

Again, the RiverDogs quickly pounced to pull back in front in the top of the sixth. With men on the corners with one out, Narciso Polanco dropped down a pinpoint drag bunt that allowed Jose Monzon to score from third to put Charleston ahead 6-5.

That score held for the rest of the contest, as the RiverDogs bullpen surrendered just one base runner in the final three innings.

Garcia finshed 2.1 scoreless by working around a walk in the seventh before Cade Citelli punched out two batters in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Dalton Fowler picked up his first save of the season in the ninth, capping a RiverDogs' sweep.

The RiverDogs, now 3-0 in the second half, return to Charleston to kick-off a nine-game homestand on Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener with Lynchburg is set for 7:05 pm on Tuesday. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







