Fireflies Drop Back-And-Forth Finale 6-5

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fireflies lost a back-and-forth game 6-5 in walk-off fashion to the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Five County Stadium.

The Fireflies got a rally in the top of the ninth inning. Brennon McNair drew a lead-off walk and came around on a Henry Ramos double to tie the game 4-4. Later, with Ramos at third, Milo Rushford lifted a sacrifice fly to give Columbia a 5-4 lead.

It wasn't enough though, as the Mudcats rallied to score two in the bottom of the ninth. Julio Rosario issued a pair of walks in 0.2 innings before Dennis Colleran came on to face Edgardo Ordonez. Ordonez laced a double down the right field line to plate Gery Holguin and Luis Lameda to win the game 6-5.

Eric Bitonti pushed in front of the home crowd. The first baseman launched a two-run blast over the right field wall to score Luis Pena and give Carolina a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. The homer handed Henson Leal his second blown save of the season.

Columbia drove ahead in the top of the sixth inning. Colton Becker laced a two-bagger to left and stole third to set the table for Angel Acosta. Columbia's second baseman lifted a sacrifice fly to the right field warning track to plate Becker and make it a 3-2 game.

The Fireflies broke the score column open in the top of the second. Hyungchan Um split the right-center gap for a two out double and came around on a Brennon McNair base knock to grant Columbia a 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Carolina to counter. Filippo Di Turi drew a one out walk in the bottom of the second after he was behind 0-2 in the count. The next batter Gery Holguin roped a triple to right to score Di Turi and tie the game 1-1.

The Mudcats took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Eric Bitonti started the frame with a double on a pop out to short. After that, he moved to third on a groundout to first from Di Turi. With Holguin at the plate, Bitonti came around on a balk to break the tie and give Carolina a 2-1 advantage.

After that, Columbia matched the score in the fifth. Brennon McNair laced a triple down the left field line then came around on a Josi Novas base knock to tie the game 2-2.

Yunior Marte got the start for Columbia. The righty worked 4.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs off three hits. He struck out six for a third-consecutive outing before handing the ball to Mason Miller. The lefty stranded a runner at second and struck out four of the five batters he faced in 1.2 innings.

Henson Leal started the bottom of the seventh. He worked a pair of innings and allowed two runs before passing the ball off for the home half of the ninth.

Columbia kicks off a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

